COVID: Half of the US now vaccinated but the threat still remains

(CNN) - The battle against the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, according to health officials.

Although more people are getting vaccinated, there are still major concerns about the delta variant, especially as students are returning to school.

A landmark moment for the United States as 50% of the population is now fully vaccinated.

However, the virus is still posing a threat.

"We thought this was getting better now we are working as hard, even harder that we did a few months ago," said Wanda Rivers, nurse at Lakeview Regional Medical Center.

The US is averaging more than 107,000 new cases per day, the highest it's been in six-months, based on data from Johns Hopkins University.

"People are sick in the way that we've never seen before," said Michele Accardo, nurse practitioner at Lakeview Regional Medical Center

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest ensemble forecast predicts a rise in COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations over the next four weeks.

CDC data shows that as of Tuesday an average of 192 children under 17 were admitted to US hospitals every day over the previous week.

"Being a teenager is such an important time in all of our lives and we've already lost a chunk of that time and to make sure that we don't lose anymore of that time and you know for the health of society and to help other people as well to go get vaccinated," said Ellie Zeiler, TikTok influencer.

TikTok influencers are now campaigning to get young people vaccinated.

As some Americans now sick with COVID-19, say they regret not getting their shots.

"I'm so sorry I made the mistake to be negligent and not getting vaccinated. Vaccinations are so important," said Travis Campbell, an unvaccinated Virginia man who has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Louisiana has the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases per capita, followed by Florida, based on data from state health departments.