Fired officer who wounded unarmed Black man won’t be charged

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say there will be no criminal charges for a former St. Paul police officer fired for a nonfatal shooting of an unarmed Black man who had been hiding from police last November after allegedly livestreaming a sexual assault. Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office said in a memo released Friday that Officer Anthony Dean had reasonably concluded that Joseph Javonte Washington was capable of hurting or killing officers or others when Washington rushed officers. The incident happened on Nov. 28. St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell quickly released body camera footage of the incident and subsequently fired Dean, saying Washington was naked and unarmed at the time and shouldn’t have been shot.