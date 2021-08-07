Iran rejects G-7 accusations over fatal attack on oil tanker

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has denounced accusations by leading industrial nations that Tehran was behind last week’s deadly attack on an oil tanker in the Arabian Sea. The official IRNA news agency Saturday quotes the Foreign Ministry spokesman as saying Iran “strongly condemns” Friday’s statement by foreign ministers of the Group of Seven. He called the accusation a “scenario” created by Israel and said Israel has had a long history at designing similar “plots.” The vessel Mercer Street is managed by a firm owned by an Israeli billionaire. Israel — along with the U.S. and Britain — had previously pointed the finger at Tehran. It was attacked July 29.