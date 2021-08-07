Israel military strikes Hamas after launch of fire balloons

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The military says Israeli warplanes have struck two targets in the Gaza Strip in response to incendiary balloons launched from Gaza into Israel. The Israeli military Saturday struck what it said was a Hamas military compound and a rocket launching site after four incendiary balloons were launched into Israel, setting fire to land and damaging agriculture. There were no reports of casualties in Israel or Gaza. Israeli media reported that four fires caused by incendiary balloons broke out Friday afternoon in areas close to the Gaza Strip. There was no immediate comment from Hamas.