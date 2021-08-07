Kid’s Day returns at the Dakota-Thurston county fair

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - The Dakota-Thurston county fair hosted Kid's Day Saturday after a year off.

Fair officials said although they did host the fair last year, they had to cancel some of the events like kids day because of the pandemic.

Dakota-Thurston Fair Manager Lisa Bousquet said the kids were excited to have the day back.

Kids could play different games, play on different bounce houses and there was even a zipline.

"Most of our 4H kids have worked so hard all year to put together their projects, working with their animals and it's just nice to have an event to celebrate them. To have all the kids from around this area come and fun and just be able to enjoy just good fun for the whole family,' said Bousquet.

The fair continues through Sunday, for a look at the rest of the events you can click here.