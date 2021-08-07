NBC presses on after rough start in transitional Olympics

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC Universal persevered after a rough start to the Tokyo Olympics, and was rewarded with the type of picture it treasures on Saturday. It was Kevin Durant, draped in the American flag, after the U.S. men’s basketball team won a gold medal with its victory over France. It was a transitional Olympics. The old way of consuming the Games is fading fast while new ways are still taking hold. NBC’s prime-time audience on many nights was half what it was in Rio de Janeiro five years ago. But more people are streaming the Games and following highlight clips on their devices.