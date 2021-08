(NBC) - New COVID cases and hospitalizations in the US are soaring.

The seven-day average for new daily COVID infections has passed the 100,000 mark in the US.

The US first crossed the 100,000 number back in November of last year, and then peaked at 250,000 in early January before bottoming out in late June.

Health experts say the highly contagious delta variant is causing the surge, and is spreading quickly through unvaccinated people.