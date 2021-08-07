Officials: N. Carolina woman buried in concrete at home

NEWLAND, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s investigator in western North Carolina says a woman missing for several weeks has been found dead in her home, buried in concrete. The Avery County Sheriff’s Office says autopsy and dental records confirmed the remains of 70-year-old Lynn Gay Keene were found in the basement. News outlets reported her family had not been in contact with her since mid-June. An Avery County sheriff’s detective told WBTV television that Keene had blunt force trauma to the head and had been strangled. Authorities said a woman hired by Keene’s family to be her live-in caretaker was a person of interest in the case.