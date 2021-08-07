Police: Man sought for Nebraska homicide is held in Kansas

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 46-year-old man is in custody in Kansas in connection with the death of a 23-year-old woman in Omaha, Nebraska, after her body was found in a park in neighboring Council Bluffs, Iowa. Omaha police said Friday that Ralph H. Bullard already was in the Leavenworth County, Kansas, jail when they obtained an arrest warrant for him on possible charges that include second-degree murder and auto theft. The Leavenworth County jail said Saturday that officials in both Nebraska and California are seeking to return Bullard to their states but had no further details. Omaha police identified the victim of the homicide as Leah N. Verratti.