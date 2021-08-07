Senate votes to end the filibuster to advance the $1.2T infrastructure package

The Senate voted Saturday to break a filibuster, advancing a massive $1.2T bipartisan infrastructure package.

Eighteen GOP Senators joined Democrats to shut down debate on the bill.

It comes after months of furious negotiations, clearing a major hurdle for President Joe Biden's agenda.

It faces an uncertain future in The House, but Senators say they are confident the bill will pass.

How long that will take and the exact timing of a final vote is still unclear, but could come over the weekend or within the next few days.

The massive package, called the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, is the culmination of drawn-out negotiations between the bipartisan group of Senators and the Biden administration.

It will allow both parties to claim a win after extensive work across the aisle.

The measure features $550B in new federal spending over five years.

It includes funding for roads, bridges, passenger and freight rail, rebuilding the electric grid, expanding broadband internet access and improving transit systems.

It also includes funding for water infrastructure and replacing lead pipes.