Severe thunderstorm threat in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Today throughout Siouxland we saw a mix of showers and cloudy skies with highs in the 80s with a southern wind.

Storm chances continue into the evening hours with the chance to see some severe weather with these storm systems.

All of Siouxland is in a "slight risk" for severe weather. The main threats we are looking out for are high winds, hail, and we cannot rule out a tornado with these storms.

Scattered thunderstorms will start to pull into portions of Siouxland after 6 p.m. but the better chance to see stronger storms will be after 10 p.m. this evening.

As we make our way through the overnight hours you can expect thunderstorms and lows in the mid to upper 60s. There will be a light wind coming from the south between 5 and 10 mph.

Sunday lingering isolated rain showers are expected throughout the day with otherwise partly cloudy skies. Temperatures highs for tomorrow are expected to be in the upper 80s all throughout the KTIV viewing area.

