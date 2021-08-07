Siouxlanders come together for tractor ride in remembrance of local farmer

IDA GROVE, Iowa (KTIV) - Back in November, Siouxland farmer Larry Volkert passed away from COVID-19.

Now with the help of the community, his family and friends got the chance to celebrate and remember his life.

"He loved farming and loved his tractor rides. A small group of his friends put together a tractor ride and by word of mouth it turned into something much bigger," said Ashley Trost, Larry's Daughter.

Larry's family, thankful for the community that helped arrange the ride.

"People are just amazing. And of course, I lost my husband to COVID, and we couldn't get through it without all of them. Family, friends and amazing amazing people in the communities," said Janet Volkert, Larry's Wife.

"It's just a nice memory of my brother. It's been a tough eight months. He was my partner for all my life. We farmed together," said Lane Volkert, Larry's Brother.

Taking time to do what they couldn't during the height of the pandemic.

"My dad's lived in this community and farmed here his whole life. So, it was very hard. We couldn't have a funeral at the time and be with our friends. So, we finally have a chance to gather with everyone, and we just appreciate their support," said Trost.

Throughout the Volkert family, one emotion stood at the forefront of the day.

"Very overwhelming," said Janet.

"It's overwhelming to see the support we're getting here," said Lane.

"We've really been overwhelmed with support since this happened," said Trost.

As people took time to celebrate Larry, there's one thing his wife hopes people remember about the late farmer.

"His kindness. He was very interested in everybody. He loved visiting, which they all know. And took an interest in everybody's family," said Janet Volkert.

The tractors made a stop in Anthon for a lunch before continuing on to Crawford Creek County Recreation Area to finish out the ride.