Te Slaa commits to South Dakota State

HULL, IA (KTIV)

The Boyden Hull Comets boys basketball team is gearing up for a return trip to the well this year. One key player announced his plans for the future last night.

Tanner Te Slaa announced his commitment to the Jackrabbits last night on twitter.

The Jacks definitely get a good ballplayer in Te Slaa, the combo guard scored 581 points last season good enough for fourth in the state. He not only scores but does it efficiently with a field goal percentage of 53 percent.

Te Slaa is not just a scorer but a good facilitator racking up 106 assists last season. He's also shown he's willing to do the dirty work picking up 197 rebounds last season.

The guard will wrap up his high school career this year before heading to Brookings.