WATCH: The latest highlights from the 2021 Olympics

Nelly Korda finished off a par on the 18th hole to win the gold medal at the women's golf competition. After the putt, she celebrated with her sister Jessica and other Team USA golfers.

Team USA's men's basketball team is golden yet again after taking down France to win its fourth-straight Olympic gold medal.

Allyson Felix, running leg two of a dream-team 4x400m relay squad with Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu, captures her 11th medal – seventh gold – to surpass Carl Lewis' U.S. track and field medal record.

Dominant pitching and a Morishita Masato home run delivered Japan to a long-awaited gold medal in baseball's Olympic return

