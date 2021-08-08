Above average temperatures expected this work week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Throughout the day today we saw partly cloudy skies and some spotty rain showers. Highs topped out today in the low to mid 80s throughout the area with a southern wind between 5 and 15 mph.

This evening we will cool down nicely with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Most of us will remain mostly clear through the evening. Portions of northwest Iowa are in a marginal risk to see severe weather, with the primary focus near Emmet and Palo Alto counties. The chance to see severe weather will be between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The rest of the night will remain calm with some areas of patchy fog after 5 a.m.

Monday we are cranking up the summer heat once again with highs expected in the mid to upper 90s with a heat index value near 101 degrees. The skies will remain sunny throughout the day with a light breeze coming from the east south east between 5 and 10 mph.

Tune in to News 4 at 5 and 10 for our complete forecast for this work week.