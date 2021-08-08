Californians endure intense weekend of wildfire fears

GREENVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Fueled by strong winds and bone-dry vegetation, California’s Dixie Fire has grown to become the largest single wildfire in state history. Residents of scenic forestlands in Northern California face a weekend of fear with the blaze threatening to reduce thousands of homes to ashes. But cooler overnight temperatures and higher humidity on Sturday slowed the spread of the fire. Temperatures topped 90 degrees Fahrenheit instead of the and triple-digit highs recorded earlier in the week. Smoke blanketed Northern California and western Nevada. That caused air quality to deteriorate to very unhealthy and at times hazardous levels. Denver’s air quality was among the worst in the world on Saturday.