Dog friendly restaurant in Virginia holds its own Olympic competition

The Olympic Games in Tokyo are coming to an end today, but it was all about the dogs this weekend in Virginia.

The dog Olympic Games took place in Alexandria yesterday at Barkhaus, a dog friendly bar and restaurant that features an indoor and outdoor dog park.

Dogs of all kinds performed stunts and tricks, and of course they even participated in a doggy costume contest.

Organizers say a portion of the proceeds from the games will go to benefit the Special Olympics.