Ex-Explorers prove to be Sioux City’s kryptonite

SIOUX CITY (EXPLORERS)- The Fargo Moorhead RedHawks got a career high ten strikeouts over seven innings from Ryan Flores and scored six runs with two outs in an inning to down the Sioux City Explorers 7-3 and take the first two games of the series.

Correlle Prime got the RedHawks offense started early for a second straight night. After a lead off triple in game one of the series, in game two he led off with a home run to give Fargo a 1-0 lead.

Sioux City had chances early on against Flores but could not punch a run through. The X’s ended up leaving seven men on base through the first four innings including leaving the bags packed in the fourth.

In the top of the fourth Fargo expanded their lead. John Silviano drove home a run with a base hit, a throwing error to third allowed a second run to score making it 3-0. Alex Boxwell made it 4-0 with a second consecutive RBI single with two gone.

Fargo went back to it in the fifth inning. After lead off with back to back singles a strikeout and a line out brought up Kevin Krause with two outs and two on. He smacked the second homer of the night for Fargo with a three run shot to left field giving them a commanding 7-0 lead.

Taking the loss for the Explorers was Patrick Ledet (6-4) who went five and two-thirds innings, allowed seven runs, six earned on nine hits with a pair of strikeouts and no walks.

Sioux City was able to get on the board in the sixth inning on a Blake Tiberi two run home run to center field. They added a third run in the seventh after LT Tolbert tripled with one out in the inning, Jose Sermo hit was looked like a home run to center but Boxwell went up and over the wall to rob Sermo of the homer, that ended up as a sacrifice fly to give the game it’s final score 7-3.

Taking the win for Fargo Moorhead was Ryan Flores (6-2) who went seven full innings, allowing three runs on seven hits with a career high ten strikeouts and one walk. Flores who has the fourth most games pitched in Sioux City franchise history (117) and spent three seasons with the X’s (2017-19)

Sioux City will look to avoid the sweep on Sunday afternoon with first pitch set for 4:05 pm. The Explorers will send right hander Zach Hedges (6-4, 4.59) to the mound, Fargo has not announced a starter for the contest.