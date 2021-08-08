Former Huskers help lead USA Women’s Volleyball to gold

TOKYO (KTIV)- Three former Nebraska Huskers volleyball players played key roles in the USA volleyball teams journey to the gold.

Jordan Larson, provided the gold medal winning point for the US with a successful spike in the third and final set of the match against Brazil. Justine Wong Orantes filled the Libero spot in the gold medal match. While Kelsey Robinson provided support along the way when the US women needed it.

The trio helped team USA defeat Brazil, a matchup which many believed would be the gold medal match. Brazil has actually beaten the Americans in the 2008 and 2012 gold medal matches.

USA won the match in straight sets utilizing a Larson spike to close out the Brazilians.