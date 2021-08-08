Jane Withers, child actor turned commercial star, dies at 95

The former child actor Jane Withers, who bedeviled Shirley Temple on the screen and went on to star in a series of B movies that made her a box-office champion, has died. She was 95. Withers’ daughter, Kendall Errair, says her mother died Saturday. Withers was one of the last remaining stars from the 1930s and 1940s, the height of Hollywood studio dominance. After a series of minor roles as a child actress, Withers was cast by Twentieth Century-Fox in the 1934 “Bright Eyes,” as the nemesis of lovable Temple, then Hollywood’s most popular star.