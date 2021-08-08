Midwest Euro Club and 605 Squares host 2nd annual North Sioux City Car Show

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - Midwest Euro Club and 605 Squares hosted their second annual North Sioux City Car show Sunday.

Organizers said the event started as a way to bring a car show to North Sioux City.

The event was free and all sorts of classic and newer cars, trucks and even some bikes were there to be shown off.

Corey Larkin, one of the organizers of the event, said after the success of the inaugural show last year, they were excited to bring the event back.

"It feels good! It's nice to know that something like this is welcome. What's kind of nice about these kinds of things is everybody comes out and kind of brings whatever. So, it doesn't have to be any certain kind of vehicle, it's bring everything," said Corey Larkin, An Organizer.

Larkin added they hope to continue with the show again next year.