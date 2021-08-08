Swiss protest court ruling reducing rapist’s sentence

BERLIN (AP) — Hundreds of people have protested in front of a Swiss appeals court that had last month reduced the prison sentence of a rapist. Local media reported that the judge in the case argued that the rape lasted only 11 minutes and that the victim had not been severely injured. The mostly female protesters in front of the Basel courthouse held up banners Sunday and shouted “11 minutes are 11 minutes too much!” They decried the court’s ruling which had lowered the 33-year-old defendant’s prison sentence from 4 years and three months to three years. A lawyer for the victim said she was shocked by the appeal court’s verdict, which appeared to partly blame the victim for the rape.