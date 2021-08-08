Taliban seize most of the key northern Afghan city of Kunduz



KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) - Taliban fighters have seized most of the capital of northern Afghanistan's key Kunduz province, and won a monthslong siege of a neighboring provincial capital.

The siege is the latest in a series of blows to government forces as U.S. troops complete their pullout after two decades in the country.

Two provincial council members said the Taliban took control of the governor's office and police headquarters after a day of firefights, as well as the main prison building, where 500 inmates including Taliban fighters were freed.

If Kunduz, capital of the province of the same name, falls, it would be a significant gain for the Taliban and a test of their ability to take and retain territory.