The Don’s hosts back to school event with free school supplies and haircuts

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Back to School is right around the corner, and for many, this time of year can be stressful when it comes to getting everything their kids need for success.

The Don's Sport's Bar and Grill wanted to help with just that as they hosted a back-to-school event Sunday.

Backpacks, notebooks, crayons, pencils and more school supplies plus haircuts were all free.

All part of an effort to help kids in the community get ready for back to school.

"You know, I know financially when school starts, a big hurdle is paying for all the materials. Paying for everything, new clothes to get them ready. So, to be able to take a little weight off their shoulders with school supplies and haircuts, it's just a great feeling because I know a little can go a long way with certain families, said De Leon.

Gratitude going a long way.

"Oh, it helps a lot. It helps us get everything ready. We don't have to worry about supplies. We can just worry about getting the clothes and shoes," said Toby Royster.

Owner of The Don's and Aaron's Barber Shop Aaron Gonzales said they wanted to find a way to give back to the kids and the community.

"I'm very big on take care of the people who take care of you. We're a close-knit community, so we try to do what we can for everybody," said Aaron Gonzalez, owner of Aaron's Barber and The Don's.

Nicholas De Leon said they expected to have around 125 kids for the event… but ended up serving well over the projected number.

"It's a great feeling to see everyone come out and take advantage of this awesome opportunity. South Sioux is a really tight-knit community, so, to be able to all come together and provide this resource is kind of a testament to what everyone here is willing to do for their community," said Nicholas De Leon, Organizer.

The success showing how needed the event was for the community.

"We hope to do it for many more years to come. It's going to start being an annual thing. Hopefully next time we do it bigger and better. Every year, that's the plan," said Gonzalez.

Helping kick the school year off right.