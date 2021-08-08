WATCH: Highlights from the final day of the Tokyo Games

After a tough year for the whole world, emotions ran strong during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Tears of passion, pain and pleasure were plentiful at the Games.

Team USA's women defeated Japan by a score of 90-75 to extend their remarkable gold medal streak to seven straight Olympics.

USA's Keyshawn Davis earned a silver medal while Cuba's Andy Cruz took gold in the men's lightweight boxing final.

Led by Annie Drews, Michelle Bartsch-Hackley and Jordan Larson's combined 41 points, the U.S. women's volleyball team beats Brazil in straight sets (25-21, 25-20, 25-14) to win its first-ever Olympic gold.

Team USA entered the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony in style. Javelin thrower Kara Winger served as the flagbearer.

The Olympics return with the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, China on Feb. 4