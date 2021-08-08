What follows Confederate statues? 1 Mississippi city’s fight

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — For more than a century, one of Mississippi’s largest and most elaborate Confederate monuments has looked out over the lawn at the courthouse in the center of Greenwood. It’s a Black-majority city with a rich civil rights history. Officials voted last year to remove the statue, but little progress has been made to that end. Recently, officials also approved an Emmett Till statue in the city, but not at the same site. It’ll be in a park a half-mile away. The location disappoints some people, as does the speed of progress. Similar conversations are happening in hundreds of cities grappling with Confederate monuments and what might replace or follow them amid a racial reckoning and protests nationwide.