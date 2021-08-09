Around Siouxland: Sioux City Game Con

(KTIV) - It's Game On in Siouxland, with the Sioux City Game Con August 20 - 22.

The event, held at the Abu Becker Shrine Temple, will feature all kinds of role-playing games, car games, video game tournaments, and even fantasy, sci-fi, and historical miniatures.

Sioux City Game Con will be held from noon-midnight on August 20, 9 a.m. - midnight on August 21, and 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. on August 22.

A weekend pass is set at $25, with proceeds going to charity, but all kids get in free.

For more information, check out the Sioux City Tabletop Gamers Facebook page or call (712) 444-1072.