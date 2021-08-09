Asian stocks follow Wall Street up as virus curbs tightened

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have followed Wall Street higher after U.S. hiring improved and China and Australia tightened anti-virus controls that threaten to weigh on an economic recovery. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. South Korea declined. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. Investors have been encouraged by higher U.S. corporate profits and the global spread of coronavirus vaccinations. But the delta variant’s spread has prompted some governments to reimpose controls on business and travel. On Friday, Wall Street rose to a new record after the U.S. government reported unexpectedly strong July hiring.