Beshear: GOP speakers put politics ahead of fighting virus

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Democratic governor says Republican leaders had a duty to promote COVID-19 vaccinations at Kentucky’s marquee political event this past weekend. Gov. Andy Beshear says their failure to do so showed they put “politics above the very lives” of people. Beshear spoke to The Associated Press by phone on Monday. A series of GOP speakers at the Fancy Farm picnic lambasted Beshear for his now-lifted restrictions on businesses and gatherings to combat the virus. Two Republicans expected to compete for Beshear’s job in 2023 accused the governor of infringing on individual liberties. Beshear skipped the western Kentucky event.