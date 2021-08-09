Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Sioux City to offer suicide support group

The pandemic has been a tough time for many, with everyone facing unique challenges and problems along the way. Unfortunately for some that has included Suicide. If you or a loved one has been dealing with the grieving process, the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Sioux City is here to help.

Starting in November the group will host a suicide support group. If you are 18 years or older, and have lost someone from suicide 30 days ago or longer you can join the free group.

The first of six sessions will be on November 2nd at 1601 Military Avenue. The group will be closed, meaning membership will be the same throughout the entire session.

"We started the suicide support group because we had been getting regular phone calls from individuals asking if we had one and so when we had seen those calls ramp up we decided we really needed to meet that need so the group will begin in November," said Amy Jones marketing director at Catholic Charities.

If you would like to join the group you can do so by phone (712-252-4547) or by emailing info@cathchar.com