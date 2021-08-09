Chief of the National Guard Bureau visits 185th Air Refueling Wing

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - For the first time in the 185th Air Refueling Wing's history, a sitting member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff visited the Sioux City base.

Chief of the National Guard Bureau General Daniel R. Hokanson toured the 185th and got a look at the unit's mission and members.

The general remarked on the importance of aerial refueling within the U.S. military.

He was also able to see, first-hand, the unique relationship the 185th has with the Siouxland community.

"Boy, what a remarkable unit you have. And I was really struck by the involvement of the entire community here. A lot of business leaders, and elective officials representatives were here. To me, that really shows just how integral not only the wing is to this community, but the community is to the wing," said General Hokanson.

Based on everything he got to see today, General Hokanson said this probably won't be his last visit to the 185th.