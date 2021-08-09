Haiti selects judge to oversee presidential slaying case

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A Haitian justice official tells The Associated Press that he has selected a judge to oversee the case of the slaying of President Jovenel Moïse amid concerns over death threats and demands for additional security. Magistrate Bernard Saint-Vil said Monday that Mathieu Chanlatte will be in charge of overseeing proceedings involving the July 7 attack at Moïse’s private home. Saint-Vil is dean of the Court of First Instance in Port-au-Prince and he said last week that he had requested extra security measures as he prepared to select a judge to oversee the case. Death threats are especially common in high-profile slayings in Haiti. Several court clerks probing Moïse’s death have already gone into hiding after being ordered to change some names and statements in their reports.