Heating up in Siouxland with more storm chances

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Today we felt the heat across Siouxland after an active weekend of severe weather. Temperatures rose to the mid 90s with a light breeze between 5 and 15 mph.

This evening western portions of Siouxland are in a marginal risk for severe weather early. If the storms do break through into our viewing area there may be gusty wind and small size hail. Overnight lows will be near 70 degrees with a light southeastern wind turning west after midnight between 5 and 10 mph.

Tuesday more storm chances are on the horizon wit isolated thunderstorms possible throughout the day. Portions of eastern Siouxland will be in a marginal risk for severe weather with these storm chances.

Our biggest threat with the potential storms will be high winds and hail. Temperature wise we flirt with temperatures near 90 degrees throughout the KTIV viewing area with a north wind between 5 and 10 mph.

For the latest weather updates tune in to News 4 at 5, 6, and 10 for our complete forecast.