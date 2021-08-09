Hot and steamy Monday with a slight chance of storms this evening

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One troublesome storm rolled through northeastern Siouxland yesterday evening, causing at least one tornado and spawning multiple reports of funnel clouds.



Things have quieted down this morning though plenty of fog is draping the area.



Leave some extra time this morning to get to your destination!



Once the fog clears away, the story becomes the heat as we will top out in the low to mid 90s with muggy conditions this afternoon.



This will put the heat index in the mid to upper 90s, making for some hot summer weather.



The evening hours will give us a slight chance for storms to move into western Siouxland and that chance carries into through the area overnight.



With the strongest storms, there could be some gusty winds and perhaps some hail.



More on the heat and the storm chances on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.