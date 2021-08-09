Skip to Content

IHSAA, IGHSAU expected to add shot clock to high school basketball

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 8:30 pm
8:34 pm Top Sports Stories

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - High school basketball in the state of Iowa will look different starting in the 2022-2023 season. The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union are expected to announced the addition of a shot clock.

The 35-second shot clock will apply to boys and girls varsity basketball in all classes. Iowa will become the 10th state to add the shot clock. South Dakota already has a shot clock. Nebraska doesn't have one and hasn't announced any plans to add one at this time.

An official announcement from the IHSAA is expected on Tuesday.

Devin Reiners

More Stories

Skip to content