IHSAA, IGHSAU expected to add shot clock to high school basketball

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - High school basketball in the state of Iowa will look different starting in the 2022-2023 season. The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union are expected to announced the addition of a shot clock.

The 35-second shot clock will apply to boys and girls varsity basketball in all classes. Iowa will become the 10th state to add the shot clock. South Dakota already has a shot clock. Nebraska doesn't have one and hasn't announced any plans to add one at this time.

An official announcement from the IHSAA is expected on Tuesday.