Jury selection set to begin in R. Kelly sex trafficking case

NEW YORK (AP) — After several delays, the first phase of the sex trafficking trial of R&B star R. Kelly is set begin with jury selection in New York City. A judge will question potential jurors in federal court in Brooklyn on Monday. The proceeding comes two years after Kelly was charged with abusing women and girls for nearly two decades. Defense lawyers have said Kelly’s alleged victims were groupies who only started accusing him of abuse years later when public sentiment shifted in the #MeToo era.