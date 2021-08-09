Kimberly Palmer: Detox subscriptions to plug budget leaks

Subscriptions, especially those that auto-renew, can be sneaky money suckers. Taken together, seemingly small charges can add up to a significant chunk of change. And you might be paying for subscriptions you wouldn’t miss (or miss much) if they were gone. You could go the radical way and cut off every subscription you can. If that’s too much, consider taking a close look and listing every subscription you have and what it costs. What you don’t know, or have forgotten about, can help you plug money leaks and put cash to better use.