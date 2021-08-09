N Korea vows stronger attack capabilities over allied drills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ripped South Korea for proceeding with military exercises with the United States she claimed are an invasion rehearsal. Kim Yo Jong called the decision an “act of betrayal” and warned that the North will work faster to strengthen its preemptive strike capabilities. The U.S. and South Korea have yet to announce details of their drills, which have been canceled or reduced in recent years to foster diplomacy or because of the pandemic. South Korean media say they will start preliminary training Tuesday before computer-simulated drills begin next week. Kim said she was delegated authority to release the statement, implying the message came directly from her brother.