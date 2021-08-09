Nebraska state Sen. Carol Blood considering run for governor

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska state senator and former city council member from Bellevue is weighing a bid for governor. Sen. Carol Blood unveiled a new campaign website Monday where she’s taking donations and describing herself as a level-headed public servant with a record of governing. If she commits to running, Blood would be the first Democratic candidate to declare a bid for governor. She’s seeking to replace Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who is term-limited, in a state dominated by the GOP. Blood was elected to the Nebraska Legislature in 2016, defeating a Republican incumbent in a politically divided Sarpy County district. She was re-elected to the seat in 2020, overcoming a GOP challenger in the officially nonpartisan election.