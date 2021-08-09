Norfolk, NE Board of Education votes to not adopt State Board of Education’s proposed Health Education standards

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Proposed health education standards, from the Nebraska State Board of Education, drove several hours of testimony from the public at Monday night's meeting of the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education.

Board members talked about writing a letter to the State Board of Education requesting it scrap the proposed standards, which include include sex education, and what Norfolk board members describe as other "sensitive topics".

The board voted 4-to-1 to not send the letter, but instead adopt their own standards at the appropriate time with community input.

During two hours of discussion, some members of the public favored asking the State Board of Education to scrap the standards. Other members of the public favored keeping them.

"I think by sending a letter we were taking away their control and we just want to keep our local control. So I'm ok with not sending a letter to scrap it because there's a lot of good things in the health standards. There were just pieces that we didn't agree with," said Sandy Wolfe, President of the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education.

After Monday's vote, there's no further action before the board on this issue, right now.