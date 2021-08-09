NSP Launches Drone Program for Crash Investigations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) has launched a new drone program to help with crash investigations.

The new program will include crash reconstruction investigators throughout the state.

“This is a major step for our team, combining new technology with the expertise already possessed by our crash reconstruction investigators,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “The goal of this program is to be able to clear crash scenes faster, while maintaining the high-level of investigations our troopers already perform. Clearing a scene faster means roads can open sooner, saving time and money for travelers and the trucking industry, and hopefully preventing secondary crashes.”

There are 19 certified drone pilots based in troop areas throughout the state. The program has already been used to investigate several crash scenes throughout the state.