One person in custody after damaging 4 downtown Sioux City businesses

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police say one person is in custody after damaging four downtown businesses in Sioux City.

Sioux City Police say shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to 725 Pearl Street after a man damaged a glass window and entered a business.

Police say the man then left the building and damaged two more buildings before injuring himself while damaging a property.

He was taken into custody and treated for injuries.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.