Police: Undercover Detroit police officer fatally shot man

An undercover Detroit police officer fatally shot a man who pulled a handgun after the stolen car he was in slammed into an unmarked police vehicle while “drifting” along a narrow city street. Interim Police Chief James White told reporters Monday that about 200 vehicles and at least that many spectators were gathered late Sunday night to view illegal drag racing and drifting when shooting occurred. White says that after the crash, the officer saw the suspect pull a gun and shot him when he didn’t drop it. The man attempted to run, but collapsed and later died at a hospital. Drag racing has been a major problem in Detroit for the past few years.