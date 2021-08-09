Pre-School in Norfolk, NE sets COVID-19 safety guidelines

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Schools around Siouxland continue to set their COVID-19 safety guidelines for the upcoming school year. And that includes pre-schools.

Administrators at Montessori Circle Of Friends Pre-School in Norfolk, Neb., say they will be following health guidelines set by the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department and the CDC. Masks will be optional for students and staff.

They say they will try to keep things as normal as possible for both their pre-school and daycare programs. They will also be limiting interaction between classes to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

"They'll play in their classrooms, they'll have outside time in their classrooms so that way the children are only exposed to a certain amount of children instead of everyone. Our after-school care, they're in their own group downstairs, so they'll be separate said Cheryl Keller, The school's director.

Montessori Circle of Friends will start school on August 16.