Progress made but hot weather could spur California wildfire

California’s largest wildfire in recorded history is running through forestlands as fire crews try to protect rural communities from flames that have destroyed hundreds of homes. The Dixie Fire in the northern Sierra Nevada is just 22% contained and fire officials warn that hot, dry weather and gusts could push flames harder in the next few days. On Monday, however, crews managed to make progress, cutting thousands of acres of fire lines. The fire has destroyed more than 600 homes and other buildings and gutted the town of Greenville. It’s the largest of some 100 large blazes burning in more than a dozen Western states.