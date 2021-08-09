Renowned human rights activist, dissident dies in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — Sergei Kovalev, a renowned human rights advocate and dissident who had campaigned against the Kremlin since Soviet times, died in Russia on Monday at age 91, his son Ivan said on Facebook. A prolific biophysicist, Kovalev was part of the first independent human rights association in the Soviet Union, co-authored a chapter of Russia’s constitution and served as the first ever human rights ombudsman in Russia. In a statement, Human Rights Watch says Kovalev “was well-known and admired as a stalwart defender of fundamental rights who always spoke his mind and never compromised on principles.”