‘Return to Learn’ discussed at Sioux City Community School Board Meeting

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A state law prohibits a mask mandate in Iowa's public schools. But, a "return to learn" plan being considered by Sioux City's schools encourages students and staff-- that are unvaccinated-- to wear masks.

The district said it's up to the parents of the students as to whether they wear masks, or not.

Administrators said masks will be provided at schools for those who wish to wear them.

They added cleaning procedures put in place during the last school year remain in place.