Sioux City to host public input meeting on homelessness August 10

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Homelessness is a problem no one wants to deal with. It also is a problem few people know how to fix.

The city of Sioux City will host a public input meeting on August 10 in regards to the homeless and transient camps. The meeting will take place at 1:15 p.m. inside the City Hall Council Chambers, at 405 6th Street.

The conference will be used to provide information about the services currently offered to the homeless. It will also offer time for the public to offer suggestions on how to handle homelessness, as well as clean up of transient camps when necessary.

City council members will be present, and the information gathered will be taken to the advisory committee who will determine if any changes need to be made to the current practices.

"When it comes to the homelessness issue in Sioux City our department kind of takes the stand of empathy and diversion, in regards to dealing with some of these folks what we're interested in doing is finding them shelter is finding them their next meal," said Andrew Dutler, Crime Prevention Officer with the Sioux City Police Department.