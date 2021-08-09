South Dakota board sets hearings on social studies standards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Board of Educational Standards will hold four public hearings on the state’s proposed new social studies standards. The board will hold the first hearing Sept. 20 in Aberdeen. The other three will be later in the school year in Sioux Falls, Pierre, and Rapid City. The board will take final action at the last of these meetings next spring. The board is also taking written comments. Educators would teach to the new standards in the 2023-24 school year. The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports the work is part of a regular review by the state Department of Education.