Suspects formally charged in death of Lake Park, IA woman

LAKE PARK, Iowa (KTIV) - Two people have now been formally charged with murder in the death of a Lake Park, Iowa, woman.

Allison Decker and Justice Bernston are charged with first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Angel Bastman.

Decker and Bernston will be arraigned on August 23 in Dickinson County District Court.

Bastman's body was found on Dec. 22, 2020, in the basement of her home in the 100 block of Maple Avenue in Lake Park. Her death was ruled a homicide by the State Medical Examiner's Office.

A criminal complaint says cell phone technology and witnesses placed both Berntson and Decker at Bastman's residence from about 10 a.m. Dec. 21 until about 5 a.m. on Dec. 22, 2020. The two suspects were found in Sioux City in the days following Bastman's death and were allegedly found in possession of items belonging to Bastman and her family.

After Bastman's body was found, investigators learned she had previously rented a vehicle in her name and authorities were unable to locate it.

The vehicle was located on Dec. 26, 2020, in Sioux City.

The driver of the vehicle led police on a pursuit which ended in an accident. Authorities have stated Bernston was the one driving the vehicle. He was charged with felony eluding and driving while barred in connection to that incident.

According to court documents, both Berntson and Decker have made statements saying they had been involved in Bastman's death.